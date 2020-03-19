Marjorie Lucinda Walters was born to Pastor Henry Haden Poole and Viola Jane Poole on Aug. 11, 1918 in McLain. She is now walking on the streets of gold with her loving husband, whom she was married to for 63 years. She passed to her heavenly home on March 13 at the age of 101.
Her father died when she was only 4 months old. Her mother remarried William Stanson Trigg and the family moved to Clara. It was there she met, fell in love and married her husband Judson Vardaman Walters.
After marrying, she and JV moved to Laurel where, in the Glade Community, they built a home and a small grocery store, JV Walters Grocery, and raised their two girls. Marjorie ran the store for 49 years before having to close due to JV’s health. During those 49 years, she had a major impact on everyone she met. Whether it was the amazing meat in her meat market she carefully prepared, the ice cream she dipped or the contagious smile she met you with, Marjorie made a lasting imprint on the lives of those she met.
She was a member of the Antioch United Methodist Church. There she continued to influence the lives of others with her love for God.
She was preceded in death by her husband JV Walters; her parents Henry Haden Poole and Viola Poole Trigg; brothers Charlie Rayford Poole (Mary Lou) of Irvington, Ala., Henry Haden Poole (Ina) of Laurel and Billy Backstrom Trigg (Grace) of Tyler, Texas; sister Ester Davis (Mack) of Pasadena, Texas; daughter Patricia Bullock Rogers of Laurel; and three sons-in-law, Gaston Buddy Everitt, George Jerry Bullock and John Earl Rogers.
Marjorie is survived by daughter Marjorie Diane Everitt (Buddy) of Laurel; grandchildren Donna Pullman (Duke), Russell Everitt, Jay Bullock (Cathy), Tim Bullock (Diane), Pam Blackledge (Stan), Joan Morgan (Ray) and Bryan Rogers (Ashley); 12 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Antioch United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 28, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service at 2. Per the family’s request, all services will be outside of the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Brother Allen Freeman and Brother Larry Sappington will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
