Marjorie Ridgon Manushaw passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 79.
Ms. Manushaw worked as a senior flight attendant for Pan Am American Airlines and a SAG actress and model in Miami, Fla., where she lived since 1964. She traveled the world and had many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Ridgon and Marie Stokes Rigdon.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Wade of Pensacola, Fla., and Becky McLemore of Gulf Shores, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
