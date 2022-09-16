Marjorie Rutland “Margie” Hauenstein died peacefully on Sept. 8, 2022 with her loved ones by her side. She was 84 years old.
She was born Aug. 12, 1938, to James Andrew and Lucy Herrin Rutland.
She attended the University of Southern Mississippi and graduated, in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. She was employed at First National Bank in Hattiesburg, where she was introduced to the president of the bank’s grandson, the love of her life and her devoted husband of 62 years George Carey Hauenstein.
Margie and Carey moved to Laurel in 1962, where Carey entered the life insurance business and they had their two children Ruth Hauenstein Austin and George Jacob “Jay” Hauenstein III.
Margie utilized her amazing gifts of hospitality, organization and leadership to serve her beloved Savior Jesus Christ, her family and her community, as well as people all over the world. Margie’s greatest joys were her family, her Bible study teachings, her walks and traveling the globe with her husband, telling all whom she met about the love of Jesus.
Margie served her community in myriad ways. She served, in the capacity of teacher, by teaching the Junior Great Books program at St. John’s Day School. She served as administrator, teacher and participant of Explorers Bible Study International for 30 years. Finally, she served the women, in her community as teacher of Precept Ministries International, 1991-present.
Margie also served her community civically. She served as president of Mothers Club at St. John’s Day School; president of Parent-Teachers Association at Laurel High School; member and past regent of Nahoula Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, representing her chapter at the state and national levels as delegate to the State Conference and Continental Congress. She was also a member of Colonial Dames of Seventeenth Century America.
Margie was a life member of the Laurel Junior Auxiliary, past president and board member of Laurel Community Concert Association and charter docent and member of Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. She was also charter member and past president of Laurel Ballet Guild.
Margie served her beloved churches in the capacities of president of Women in Ministries at First Presbyterian Church in Laurel, teacher of Junior High School Youth Group at First Presbyterian Church and as a delegate to General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of America.
Margie and Carey traveled to six continents, more than 49 countries and 45 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Carey spoke to insurance industry seminars as president of the Million Dollar Round Table while Margie used these opportunities to witness the love of Christ to people she met along the way. Margie’s most extensive mission opportunity was teaching English to non-English speaking students at Line University in Linyi, China, while sharing with them the Gospel of Christ.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents James Andrew and Lucy Herrin Rutland; and her siblings Essie Mae Rutland Sumrall, Vondee Rutland Jackson, Esther Rutland Clark, James Edward Rutland and Louie Walton Rutland.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, George Carey Hauenstein of Laurel; daughter Ruth Hauenstein Austin of New Orleans; son George Jacob Hauenstein III (Susan) of Laurel; her beloved grandchildren Samuel Johnston Briggs (Annie) of Rockville, Md., and Bedford Nathaniel Austin, George Jacob Hauenstein IV and William Harris Hauenstein; great-grandchildren William Joseph Briggs, James Thomas Briggs and Samantha Ann Briggs; siblings Andrew Clifford Rutland (Mary) and Doris Rutland Davis (Billy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Briggs, Jacob Hauenstein, Harris Hauenstein, James Clark, Andrew Clark and Matthew Clark. Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Austin.
The family thanks the South Central Regional Medical Center community; Hattiesburg Clinic Cardiology staff; Dr. Lee Hamm, M.D., senior vice president and dean of Tulane University School of Medicine; the loving, caring staff at the Tulane Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplant Unit and Dr. Alessandra Ferrajoli, M.D.,professor in the Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
A special thank you to Dr. Nahkle Saba, M.D., associate professor of Clinical Medicine, Oncology/Hematology, for his unfailing devotion to and care of Margie; nurse Carie Russo for her tender care of Margie and Michael Liebaert, special friend of the family, for his longtime devotion and support of Margie and her family.
The family especially thanks First Baptist Church of Laurel, Nahoula Chapter of the DAR and all who called, brought food and prayed for Margie and her family throughout her illness.
In the words of our dear Margie, “God bless you all!”
A visitation service was Monday at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Burial was in Double Churches Cemetery in Bassfield. Dr. Randy Turner officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel oversaw arrangements.
Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy or the Gideon Bible Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.