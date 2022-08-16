Mark D. Jones was born March 27, 1958 and passed from his life in Laurel, Mississippi on August 1, 2022. Mark was proceeded in death by his father William E. “Teck” Jones and Mother Peggy K. Jones. Mark had one brother, Duncan Jones from New York State. Mark is also survived by his “second mother” Hazel McCullum. He was the father to three daughters and a son-in-law: Daphne Walker, Alex Walker (husband) Lacey Jones and Addison Jones.
Mark was the proud grandfather of two grandsons, Sebastian and Solomon Walker.
A graveside service was held on August 5, 2022 by his first family; followed by a Celebration of His Life, Made New by God. The event was conducted by Brother Robert Scruggs being held at Love in Action with his beloved Polly Coker, family and friends. Other memorials TBD.
His testimony will live on through friends and family sharing the amazing beautiful black & blue butterfly story. Mark wanted all to know. “God is Good”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.