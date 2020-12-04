Mark Eugene Bishop, a resident of Laurel who was born Oct. 6, 1954, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 66.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Eugene "Floppy" and Mary Ida Bishop of Laurel; in-laws Lamar Todd and Dorothy Annelle Pearson; and brother-in-law Jerry Ball.
Survivors include his wife Annelle Pearson Bishop; son Mark Todd Bishop (Leigh Anne) of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren Mason and Sarah Bishop; sisters Charlotte Cahill (Ralph), Mary Jane Ball and Frances Price (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating in 1972 from Laurel High School and attending Jones College, Mark worked in the oil and gas industry until his retirement last year. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and loved time spent with family and friends. Affectionately called “Snake," his bigger-than-life personality and 6-foot, 8-inch frame enabled him to never meet a stranger.
A memorial service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. with visitation prior to the service at 9.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are with Memory Chapel in Laurel. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
