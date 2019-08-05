Mark H. Wood, 61, born Dec. 3, 1957 in Laurel, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Mr. Wood was employed with Morgan Brothers as a supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his father Kerney Wood; mother Carolyn Tucker Wood; and brother Phillip Wood.
Survivors include two daughters, Laura Walters (Jared) of Laurel and Leah Parker (Ben) of Ellisville; son Camden Breland of Laurel; sister Katty Robinson (Larry) of Jackson; five grandchildren, Peyton and Harper Walters, and Cruz, Kamryn and Noakate Parker; and one nephew, Jonathan Robinson.
A memorial service will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Memory Chapel at 7 p.m. with visitation beginning at 5. Rev. Glenn Freeman will officiate.
