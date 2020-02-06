Marla Dee "Dee Dee" Brady, 64, of Ovett died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence in Ovett. She was born Saturday, Nov. 12, 1955, in California.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at noon at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Bo Burroughs will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a vibrant person who loved painting and drawing, even winning several ribbons for her beautiful artwork. She found great joy in being outdoors working with her flowers, garden and her favorite fishing pole in hand. Other than her many hobbies she found the most joy being with her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father Gene Short and mother Ruby Short.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years Thomas "Joe" Brady; brothers Don Short (Kathy) and Alan Short (Diane); and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jay Wade, Jeffery Fountain, Mike Brady, Frankie Walters, Jackie Walters and Alan Short.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Brady and Jeremy Nolan.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.