Marley Rivers Watkins, 52, of O’Fallon, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.
Marley was born Feb. 11, 1969 in Laurel. After graduating Valedictorian from West Jones High School Class of 1987, Marley attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), where she graduated with honors in 1990. At Ole Miss she met and then married her husband, Lt. Col. (ret) Billy Joe Watkins Jr., and became a devoted Air Force wife. Marley was an avid reader, loved to travel, always an attentive host, and enjoyed spending time at home caring for her beloved pets. She will be missed by all those she loved.
Marley was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Mary and Elmo Sharp; her paternal grandparents Ruby and Herman Rivers; her mother-in-law Carolyn Hollingsworth Smith; step-father-in-law; Jack Smith; father-in-law Billy Joe Watkins Sr.; and her fur babies Jed, Sadie, Cliffy, Kitty Girl, Rufus and Mimsy.
Surviving is her beloved husband Billy Joe Watkins Jr. of O’Fallon; mother Violet Holifield of Laurel; father John Herman Rivers of Ellisville; brother Brian (Patty) Rivers of Hattiesburg; sister Jude (Ken) Schapker of Cincinnati; two half-sisters, Sherry Buckhaults and Marsha Yoder of Ellisville; nephews Justin, Jamieson and Jared Schapker, and Christian, Max and Louie Rivers and niece Sarah Rivers; and her furry loving sidekicks Bonnie and Clyde.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gateway 4 Paws, PO Box 414, Maryville, Il 62062; www.gateway4paws.org.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
Per Marley’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
