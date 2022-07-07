Marsha Gail Broadhead Landrum was born Aug. 18, 1955, in Laurel and made her homegoing on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson at the age of 66.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents A.J. and Lucille Broadhead; her brother Jimmy Broadhead; and sisters Linda Drennan and Brenda Ward.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Darrell Landrum; her daughter Marcie Walters (Gary); her sons Micheal Landrum (Tracy) and C.J. Landrum (Jami); seven grandchildren, Kelsie Sullivan (Aaron), Hayden Landrum (Bryce), Allen Landrum, Kacy Landrum, Brianna Landrum, Hannah Dennis and Josh Dennis; great-granddaughter Ashlynn “Tabbycat” Green; and sisters Sue Ross and Judy McIntosh.
Gail was a homemaker most of her life. There were times that she attempted to work outside the home and she even went back to school for a time, with the intention of becoming an elementary school teacher, but her passion for her family always led her back home. She truly believed her place was at home taking care of her husband and her children, and she did that job selflessly.
Gail and Darrell were married at the age of 16 and together built a beautiful family legacy based on faith, hope and love. Gail loved Darrell all her days and always stood by his side. In her last few years, she enjoyed their ministry of singing for their Lord together as “Blessed,” because they always said they knew they were.
Gail was what you might call a true “Mama Bear.” If you wanted to see the fighting side of her, just mess with one of her children or grandchildren. She loved her family deeply, but she loved her Lord and Savior even more. Gail, Mama, Granny and Granny Gail will be greatly missed.
Visitation will Monday, July 11, from noon to 2 p.m. with service to follow at 2 p.m. at Charity Free Will Baptist Church at 1848 Mill Creek Road in Laurel. Burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Gary M. Walters will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Micheal Landrum, Hayden Landrum, Dee McIntosh, Neil Drennan, Nathan Brooks and Marty Dearman. Honorary pallbearer will be Allen Landrum.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.