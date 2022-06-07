Martha Ann Ellzey Clanton, 83, of Buckatunna passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro. She was born Saturday, May 13, 1939, in Moselle.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 7, 5-9 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ellzey Cemetery in Soso. Josh Dove and Arthur Burnett will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha served as a registered nurse for 45 years. She was dedicated to her patients and she was eager to help them with anything they needed. Most of all, she loved her family. Her family also loved her, as they cherished her even through her final days.
She was preceded in death by her husband Woodie Clanton; parents Henry Ellzey and Jannie Jones Hinton Ellzey; brothers Gordon Prince, Doodle Ellzey, Ronald Ellzey and B.J. Ellzey; and brother-in-law Stoney Kennedy.
Survivors include her son David Prince (Regina); daughters Deborah Runnels (Thomas) and Betty West (Ed); brothers Lane Ellzey (Hilda), Glenn Ellzey (Francis) and Charles Rogers Jr. (Christine); sister Betty Sue Kennedy; grandson Brandon West (Amanda); granddaughters Cindy Dove (Josh) and Wanda Mason (Robby); great-grandchildren Maggie Mason, Abigale Mason, Abby Dove, Makena Mason, Emmy Dove, Kameron West, Rikee West, Ivy Dove and Aden West.
Pallbearers will be Josh Dove, Arthur Burnett, Thomas Runnels, Ed West, Robby Mason and Michael Kennedy.
Special music will be performed by Abby Dove and Alicia Burnett.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.