Martha Ann Hutchinson, 72, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Ann was born on May 17, 1948 in Jones County to Ernest and Martha Speagle Johnson.
A graveside service will be Monday, Jan. 4, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery at 11 a.m. Brother Paul Matte, pastor of Moss First Church of God, will officiate the service.
Mrs. Hutchinson was retired from the Jones County School District, where she worked as a bus driver and custodian. In her retirement, she enjoyed tending to her grandchildren and serving the Lord at her church, Moss First Church of God.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Danielle and Jason Todd; three grandchildren, Anna Grace, Maggie Claire and Silas Todd; brother Paul R. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family thanks everyone who prayed for her during her illness and treasured her during her life.
