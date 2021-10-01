Martha Elinor Buckley Allison was born in Soso on Jan. 10, 1926. She peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 27, 2021, in Sevierville, Tenn., at age 95.
She was preceded in death by many, including her parents Oscar Benjamin Buckley and Ruby Jane Buckley; her three brothers, Doyle Buckley, Wilbur D. Buckley and Ance Buckley; her sister Clara Jean Courville; and two former husbands, Franklin Dennis Hester and Jack Glenn Allison.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jae Fletch, Carole Kendall (Jim) and Liz Puhala (Florian); five grandchildren, Kara Dawn Fletcher, Stephen Clint “Bo” Fletcher, Kelly Robin Fletcher, Kristopher Robert Kendall and Casey James Kendall; as well as by nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
While Mrs. Allison was a stay-at-home mother when her children were young, she later enjoyed a lengthy career as a life insurance agent/manager at a time when the field was largely male dominated. She worked for Mid-West National Life Insurance Company and won numerous awards including Managing General Agent of the Year in 1986.
Mrs. Allison was an excellent cook, and her most requested dishes were her fried chicken and her coconut cake. Her hobbies included sewing, writing, jewelry making and reading. She read her Bible most nights before going to bed.
At her request, Mrs. Allison will be cremated with an eventual memorial service and burial of her ashes at the church in which she grew up, Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Stringer. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as she always said that no parent should ever have to bury a child.
