Services for Mrs. Martha J. Brewer, 78, of Richton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug.18, at Union Grove Assembly of God Church in Piave. Mrs. Brewer passed from this life on Aug. 14, 2023. Brother Manuel Henderson, Brother Chris Adcock, Brother Reggie Manning and Brother John Capers will officiate the service and burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan McRee, Joey McRee, Errin Wayne Brewer, Jason Capers, Norman Ray Williford, Glen Allen Stinson, Keith Morris and Matt Brewer, with James Edward Brewer as alternate.
Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by husband of 50 years Max “Buddy” Brewer; parents John and Vallie Williford; and siblings Lenore Walters and Norman Williford.
She is survived by her daughter Carla (Doug) Manning of Richton; grandchildren Hannah Lauren Manning and Jessica Grace Manning; sisters Louise “Lois” Morris of Ovett, Mary Elizabeth McRee of Ellisville and Margie Capers of Ovett; and sister-in-law Betty Rae Stinson.
Mrs. Brewer worked as a teacher’s assistant at Sand Hill School for 22 years and for the Department of Human Services for 16 years. She was a longtime faithful member of Union Grove Assembly of God Church, where she served as a Sunday school secretary for many years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Union Grove Assembly of God Church in Piave.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
