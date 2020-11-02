Martha Jean Pou Moore

Martha Jean “Jeansie” Pou Moore, 86, of Ellisville left to be with our Lord and Savior Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Graveside service will be at 2 pm Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Phil Smith and Rev. Davy Fenton will officiate.
“Jeansie” was a member of Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church. Among being a dedicated homemaker, she was a physical ed teacher, active in Girl Scouts and a beauty queen. Her life has always been centered on her family and she leaves behind a legacy of love many have been blessed to be a part of.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60-plus years Bobby; a sister, Nell Woods; and her parents WM and Eloise Pou.
She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Walker of Laurel and Bonnie Williams of Madison, and WM Pou Jr. of St Cloud, Minn.; five children, Bryan (Carole), Jack (Sandy), Jill (Fred) Butler, Lynda (David) Craven and Janie (Jay) Fenton; 12 grandchildren, Robby (Misty), Katie (Don) Hayes, Corey Ratcliff, Melanie (Casey) Herrington, Leslie (Brad) Davis, Davy, Joshua Butler, Matt( Anita) Craven, Kristy Craven, Todd (Carrie) Fenton, Scott (Holly) Fenton and Tyler (Ryce) Fenton; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robby Moore, Todd Fenton, Corey Ratcliff, Davy Moore, Matt Craven, Scott Fenton, Joshua Butler and Tyler Fenton.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To review and sign the family guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
