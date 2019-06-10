Martha Jeanne Cain Bush of Laurel passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. She was born to the late Verdal and Martha Cain on May 16, 1930, in Evansville, Ind.
Jeanne grew up in Evansville, then attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. After graduating, Jeanne moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where she was the host of a TV cooking show. While living in Colorado, she was introduced to the man who became the love of her life, the late Harry Bush, who was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and stationed in Colorado Springs. After a whirlwind courtship, the two were married on April 29, 1956, and moved to Laurel shortly thereafter.
Jeanne lost her beloved husband Harry H. Bush Sr. on May 1, 2014.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Linda and Scott Burdine of Houston, Texas, and children Brian, Laura and Katie Gow and husband Christopher; son and daughter-in-law Harry and Carolyn Bush of Boerne, Texas, and children Amy and Joshua; daughter and son-in-law Trish & Steve Johnston of Dallas, and children Will and wife Jessica, and Wes and Kit. Jeanne is also survived by brother Robert Cain of Cincinnati and his children Dallas and husband Rick Grant and their children Nathan, Scot and wife Leah, and Doug and wife China; and David and his children Denton, Ethan and Kelsey.
She was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law Dick and Sue Cain, but is survived by their children Greg and wife Lucy, and children Will and Molly; and Mark and wife Jane, and their children Matthew and wife Molly and Emily and husband Ben Frantz. She is also survived by her late husband’s brothers James Wray and wife Shirley Bush, and their children Mike and wife Cynthia, and Leann Pearson and husband Kyle; Rev. Arnold and wife Nancy Bush, and Arnold’s children Stephen and wife Katherine, Andrew and wife Shannon, David and wife Helen, Margaret Cassimus and husband John, and Elizabeth; and many dear cousins and other relatives too numerous to list.
Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife. The saying, “Behind every good man is a great woman” described Jeanne perfectly. Her quiet strength was a perfect balance to her husband Harry’s bold personality, and they truly complemented and adored one another. Jeanne was a caring and dedicated mother and treasured her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved nothing more than having her family together around the dining room table, whether in Laurel or at their much-loved beach house. Famous for her pound cake, Christmas cinnamon rolls and “chow-chow,” she loved sharing those homemade goodies with friends. She loved to travel, was naturally curious and a voracious reader. She was an avid gardener and a lover of nature and animals, and adored her Yorkshire Terriers. She instilled a love of animals, nature and gardening in all three of her children.
Jeanne suffered from dementia the last 10 years of her life. Until her health condition made it impossible, she loved serving the Laurel community, active in the Little Garden Club, the Laurel chapter of the D.A.R., the Junior Auxiliary, and many more organizations.
Jeanne was loved dearly by her family and friends and she will be missed by many. Her family expresses their gratitude to the devoted caregivers who loved and cared for her the last five years of her life. Special thanks goes to the following: Wilma Blackledge, Donna Dearman, Geraldine Faust, Nancy Loftin, Ramona McDade, Tresia Roddey, Virginia Roney and Patsy Thompson. We will be forever thankful for your loving and compassionate care of our beloved mother.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jeanne’s life on Sunday, June 16, at First-Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m. A private burial at Lake Park Cemetery will be Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the following: First-Trinity Presbyterian Church, 500 N. Fifth Ave., Laurel, MS 39440; the Harry H. And Jeanne C. Bush Scholarship Fund at Jones County Junior College Foundation, 900 S. Court St., Ellisville, MS 39437; The Shirley P. and James Wray Bush Pancreatic Cancer Research & Education Fund at Ochsner’s Dept of Philanthropy, 1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121; or the organization of your choice.
