Martha Jo Garner Nobles died peacefully at home in Ellisville at the age of 80. Martha is survived by her husband of 59 years Bartie Tlvin Nobles; son Jeff Nobles; granddaughters Amelia Bates and husband Joey, and Macy and Maggie Nobles; grandson Andrew Sanderson; brothers William Lee and wife Billie Garner and Howell Collier and wife Candy Garner.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents William Howell and Maggie Lee Garner and daughter Cynthia.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home Friday, Feb. 14, from 5-8 p.m., and again Saturday at 2 pm at Ellisville First Methodist Church. The service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery.
