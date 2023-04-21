Martha Jo (Smith) Hayes passed away April 20, 2023 in Hattiesburg. A celebration of her life will be Wednesday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Martha was born to George A. and Nina Beasley Smith on Feb. 18, 1932 in Laurel. She graduated from Gardiner High School in Laurel in 1951. She attended Mississippi Woman’s College (now William Carey University) in Hattiesburg for one year and then transferred to Mississippi College, where she earned a degree in secondary education in 1955. She later earned her Master of Education from the University of Southern
Mississippi in 1981. Martha taught at various elementary schools for 28 years. She taught at schools in Atlanta, Jackson and Hattiesburg.
She married James Daniel Hayes on June 12, 1955 and remained happily married to him for 67 years. She is survived by her husband; sons Dr. James Bryan Hayes (Joey) of Brandon and David Ronald Hayes (Cindy) of Fredericksburg, Va.; and daughter Kimberly Dawn Price (Frank) of Dothan Ala. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rachel Sherrer Blitch (Will) of Savannah, Ga., Dr. Nathan Sherrer (Virginia) of Chicago, Hannah Hayes Fultz (Branon) of Tampa, Fla., Bethany Hayes Wetterauer (Logan) of Camp Lejune, N.C., Emily Stuart Davey (Jackson) of Norfork, Va., Katie Stuart of Richmond, Va., and Amber Clark (Chase) and Trever Price, all of Dothan; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers Lewis Smith and George Smith; and eight sisters, Edna Caldwell, Francis Searcy, Gertrude Geddie, Libba Matthews, Lessie McCarty, Annette Yarbrough, Aileene Walin and Billie Kline. She was the last living member of her generation of the Smith family.
Martha was above all else a loving and kind wife and mother. She also dearly loved her brothers and sisters and her very large extended family. Frequent gatherings were a hallmark of family life. She supported her husband’s church ministries by working in the church nursery and teaching children’s choir, and by maintaining the household during his frequent mission trips and revivals. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband (including a trip to China in 1988), baking chocolate pies for friends and family, putting together family photo albums, playing games and otherwise enjoying time spent with her many friends.
Memorials in her honor may be made to a charity of your choice.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of arrangements.
