Martha Joe was born Aug. 4, 1939 and passed away at 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband Alvin McLain; stepchildren Ken McLain of Gainesville, Fla., Carol Gibbes of Laurel, and one son and only child “Dutch” Douglas E. Knight III and his wife Mae A. Knight; grandsons Nathan E. Knight, Levi J. Knight of Bay St. Louis; granddaughter Emily Mae Knight and sister Anita Parkerson of Laurel; and many cousins and nieces.
Martha Joe was preceded in death by her parents T.C. and Eva Cobb; brothers James and Larry Cobb; sister Mary Ella Cobb Holifield of Laurel; and grandson Dane Erick Knight of Bay St. Louis.
Martha Joe was a graduate of Calhoun High School in 1958 and Jones County Junior College in 1960. Martha Jo was the valedictorian of both her high school class and junior college years where she received the Max Sanders award of higher education. She went on into a career as a medical librarian at the Community Hospital/South Central Medical Center in Laurel for 40 years and two of those years were spent in Jackson at Saint Dominic Hospital.
Martha Joe was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church Laurel. Martha Joe was a loving person, wife, mother, grandmother and was loved by so many and was such an inspiration to so many. Martha Joe has, for the last five years, been a resident of Nans Nursing home in Ellisville, where she was very well taken care of.
Martha Joe has fought the good fight and has crossed over to be with her deceased loved ones and Our Lord Jesus Christ, In sweet loving memory of you today, Martha Joe McLain. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements
