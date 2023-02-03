Martha Rebecca Martin Dunagin

Martha Dunagin of Laurel passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023 at the age of 74. She was born on June 10, 1948, to George S. Martin Jr. and Ozelle Whitaker Martin.
She is survived by her loving husband Carless (Wayne) Dunagin of Laurel; son Chuck Roney (Gloria) of Ellisville; daughter Faye Hiatt (Michael) of Sandersville; grandchildren Thomas Roney (Chris), Daphne Roney, Cody Hiatt and Savanna Hiatt; siblings James “Jimmy” Martin of Laurel and George “Butch” Martin (Claudette); nephew Billy Martin (Ann) of Alabama; and a great-niece Evie Martin of Amory.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1-1:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel, with a graveside service and burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brother Nate Blackledge will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hiatt, Cody Hiatt, Jason Creel, Travis Roney, Josh Hawk and Stacy Mosley.
