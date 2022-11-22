Martha Sue Montgomery, 72 of Laurel passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Laurel. She was born Sunday, Oct. 29, 1950, in Aberdeen.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rustin Cemetery in Laurel.Brother Thomas Montgomery will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Prentiss and Elise A. Lindenburg Hood.
Survivors include her son Michael Montgomery (Sabrina); brothers Jurgen Monkemeyer (Hilde), Prentiss Hood (Glenda), Franklin Hood (Bobbie) and Billy Hood (Jackie); sister Barbara Smith (Ellis); grandchildren Justin Montgomery, SarahAnn Hull, J.J Hull, Jesse W. Montgomery and Bethany Hull; and host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jesse W. Montgomery, Robert Smith, J.J Hull, Michael Parker, Jonathon Parker and David Cunningham.Honorary pallbearer will be Justin L. Montgomery.
