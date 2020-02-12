Martha Whitehead, 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loved ones. Martha was born in Lucedale on April 14, 1929.
Martha was preceded in death by husbands Daniel Gonzalez and Samuel Whitehead; her parents George and Pauline Skinner; her brother George V. Skinner; and her sister, Eva Miller.
She is survived by her children Polly Klutts (Cecil), Angie Carter (Ed), Dan Gonzalez (Beth), John Gonzalez (Thea), Betsy Smith (Lance), Rose Ann Kesterson (Ray), and stepdaughter Julia Johnson; her grandchildren Joy Allen (Jared), Eva Sullivan (Ryan), Jeffrey Carter (Marisa), Edwin Carter (Brittany), Megan Szabo (Geoff), Erin Gonzalez, Rose Chin (Jonathan), Pauline Orr (Dave), Millie Gonzalez, Sara Conger (Lee) and Jay Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; and loving nephews, nieces, and friends.
Martha Whitehead was a graceful Southern woman, no matter where she lived: Mississippi, Mexico, Panama Canal, Alabama, Tennessee or Texas.
Martha never spoke ill of anyone, made all feel welcome in her home, always had food to serve a guest, and had a gracious, gentle manner. Martha was known for her elegant style, always dressed like a lady in heels. She loved playing bridge with her friends and hosting bridge parties. When Martha retired from the Army Corp of Engineers to Mississippi, she enjoyed painting, and her paintings are in the homes of her children, grandchildren and friends.
Martha’s eyes, sweet smile and generous spirit live on in her children and grandchildren. She will never be forgotten.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to her caretakers Lora Huddleston and Cassandra Buckley, her nurses Sherry Bohanan of Deaconess Home Health and Danielle Barage of Deaconess Hospice. The family appreciates the loving care, support, and compassion of the staff of Deaconess Home Health and Hospice.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel, followed by a mass at 10 a.m. Graveside services for family will be at 3 p.m. in Lucedale.
