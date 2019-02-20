Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at The Lighthouse Church of Ellisville for Mrs. Marva Gwen Atwood Morgan, 74, of Seminary, who passed from this life on Feb. 19, 2019. Brother Kevin Sanford and Brother Kenny Morris will officiate with burial to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at The Lighthouse Church of Ellisville.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Wade, Keith Lowery, Layton Lott, Jimmy Morgan, James Slade and Jeff Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Lott, Shane Lowrimore, Stacy Sullivan, Jason Ezell, Daniel Eavenson and Alex Doleac.
Gwen was a devoted wife and loving mother. She dedicated her life to serving Christ and others.
She was preceded in death by her parents George Marvin and Betty Rae Atwood; and grandson Charles Gabriel.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Charles Morgan of Seminary; daughters Kathy M. (David Joe) Welborn and Tammy M. (Tim) Wallace; son C. David (Chase) Morgan; grandchildren Kala (Todd) Livingston, Joseph (Nikki) Welborn, Molly Claire Morgan and Jackson David Morgan; great-grandchildren Landon Todd Livingston and Emma Joe Welborn; siblings Donna Atwood Lowery, Judy Atwood (Roy) Eavenson, June Atwood (Collette) Wade, David (Shannon) Atwood and Timothy (Robin) Atwood.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of the services.
