Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Rikard Connell will be Wednesday, Jan. 5. Family visitation will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. and public visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel followed by graveside service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Rikard-Connell, 82, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at SCRMC.
Ms. Jean was a businesswoman who owned "Country Cottage" with her first husband A.G. Rikard. Together they started doing craft shows at local festivals and malls. She\ opened her first storefront in Meridian in the early 1990s. Later, when the Village Fair Mall closed, she decided to come home to the Laurel Sawmill Mall and remained there until she retired in December 2019. Although she retired, she continued working at local businesses where vendors were allowed to sell their items. She enjoyed working with the public and she had many customers continuously return to shop from her.
She faithfully attended Wildwood Baptist Church. She chaperoned many trips over the years with her daughters. She continued to keep in touch with “Friends of Wildwood” and attended the gatherings they had throughout the years.
Survivors include her much loved daughters Connie Jean Franklin, Cammie Carter (Bruce) and Susan Rikard Laughlin; her sisters Janice Taylor (Richard) and Pamela Barefoot (Donald Ray); grandchildren Amberly Worrell (Joe), Tracy Carter, Brianne Howard (Barry), Damian Krantz, Benjamin Boudreaux, Corey Carter, Kailyn Boi, Aubrey Laughlin and Laurel
Livingston (Joe); and great-grandchildren Sephina "PHI" Elise Worrell, Collins Jude Howard and Hadle Grace Livingston.
Mrs. Connell was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Boyd and Beatrice Stringer Boyd; her first husband A.G. Rikard; second husband Bob Connell; and her brother Lynn Darrell Boyd.
Pallbearers will be Barry Howard, Daniel Bennett, Britt Barefoot, Joe Livingston, Corey
Carter and Joe Foster.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Jean, who loved all fur babies, would love for you to give at your local animal shelters. Please donate in her name.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
