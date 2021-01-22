Mr. Marvin Boyles, 76, of Waynesboro passed from this life Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1944 to Sherman Boyles Sr. and Ollie Mae Boyles. He was a member of Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church. He worked for many years at Boyles Roofing & Sheet Metal.
Mr. Marvin was preceded in death by his father Sherman Boyles Sr. and mother Ollie Mae Boyles; and two sons-in-law, Rev. Billy Crowe and Bobby Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan Humphrey Boyles of Waynesboro; son Dewayne Boyles (Marisela) of Sabinal, Texas; two daughters, Donna Crowe of Waynesboro and Wanda Landrum (Rodney) of Richton; brother Sherman Boyles Jr. (Faye) of Waynesboro; seven grandchildren, Blake Crowe, Brad Crowe, Devan Crowe, Heather Robinson, Amber Landrum, Alora Cooley (Chase) and Brandon Wolff; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree Cooley and Kynslee Cooley.
Visitation for Mr. Marvin will be from 10:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the pavilion of Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church (5422 Highway 84 in Waynesboro). The funeral service will follow at the pavilion at 11 with Rev. Marvin Griffin, Rev. Kenny Morris and Rev. Scott Morris officiating. Interment will be in Maynor Creek Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be at a later time when Mrs. Joan's health has improved and she is able to attend.
