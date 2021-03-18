Marvin J. "M.J." Hutchinson Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family close by on March 15, 2021. He was born in Jones County on April 10, 1934, to Marvin Hutchinson and Willie Mae Long Hutchinson.
Mr. Hutchinson Jr. served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-57. He retired in 1994 from Teco Coal in Devant, La.
He is survived by his wife Verlie Eaves Hutchinson; daughter Cathy H. Curl; son Bobby J. Hutchinson; stepdaughter Angela A. Beatty; two adopted daughters, Ashley Kiawk and Jessica Pericone; two sisters, Martha (Frankie) Knight and Billie Ruth Smith; brother Mike Hutchinson; grandchildren Brandon Hutchinson, Emily Wallace, Deanna Wilkins, Clint McNutt, Cassie Miller, Mike Miller, Jourdan Blue, John Pericone and Dallas Kiawk; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters Rose Marie Clark, Gail Burley and Betty Carolyn Crocker; and brothers Zelton Ray Hutchinson and Jerry "Butch" Hutchinson.
Services will be Saturday, March 20, at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and service at 11 with interment in Shady Grove Cemetery.
A special appreciation goes to Hospice nurse Cynthia and CNA Shan of Comfort Care Hospice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.