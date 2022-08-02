Marvin L. Byrd passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Laurel to G.J. “Glennie” Byrd and Edna Rustin Byrd, the youngest of the family. He was 84 years old.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation and service will be Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Lake Congregational Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m. with interment following in the Lake Church cemetery. Services will be officiated by Brother Kenneth Harrison and Brother Bill Ross.
Marvin was a dedicated family man and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and supporter to everyone in his family, community and also to all of his many friends. He never missed a school play, football game, baseball game, music performance, piano recital, FFA sheep show, beauty pageant, dance recital, barrel race, rodeo, basketball game, graduation or any other activity of his children or grandchildren.
He attended Sandersville High School and graduated in 1955. He was drafted, entered into military service on Oct. 20, 1960, and served two years in the United States Army at Fort Jackson, S.C., where he was presented with the Army Commendation Medal for an act of heroism for rescuing a drowning child at Lake Murray, S.C., in May 1962. He was discharged from service on Oct. 19, 1962. He was an active member and deacon at Lake Congregational Methodist Church.
After he returned from service, he met Carol Jean Brown in 1963 and they wed on June 3, 1966. They were married for 56 years and raised a family of three, sharing much laughter and love throughout those years. After a brief time in the oilfield industry, he began work with Sanderson Farms in 1967 and retired after 32 years of service to the poultry industry as a broiler serviceman. He took retirement seriously and could be found most days at the table in Mr. Bill’s Lakeside Grocery, talking to all who visited and keeping the coffee pot and the stories going throughout the day.
He was an active member and deacon at Lake Congregational Methodist Church. He enjoyed gospel and country music, hunting and fishing sports, being with family and friends and telling stories to all who would listen. He could fix anything and got it done in his own time and didn’t part with anything that he “might need one day.”
He was preceded in death by his parents Glennie J. Byrd and Edna (Rustin) Byrd; and his siblings Vernon Byrd, Glenn “Hot Shot” Byrd and Gladys Byrd Henke.
He is survived by his wife Carol Jean (Brown) Byrd; daughter Jenean Byrd; son Bryan L. Byrd (Tammy); daughter Brandi McCraw (John); six grandchildren, Kayla Temple (Dustin), Allye Byrd, Amber Byrd, Celes McCraw, Carol Joyce “CJ” McCraw and Liam McCraw; great-granddaughter Kenadee Temple; and many nieces, nephews and friends who all know they are loved by Daddy, Pappaw, “Uncle Marvin” or “Mr. Marvin.”
Pallbearers will be Alvin Byrd, Scott Byrd, Craig Byrd, Ferrell Stroud, Conley Stroud and Scott Rustin. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Lake Congregational Methodist Church and friends from the store and his music group.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Missions at Lake Congregational Methodist Church. An online guestbook may be signed at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
Marvin’s family is extending a special thank you to Deaconess Hospice Services staff, especially Ashli Palmer, Pearl Jones and Kitty Shanks for their care during his time on hospice.
