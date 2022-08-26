Marvin Latrelle Bush Sr., known to many as “M.L.,” passed away August 23rd, 2022 in Laurel, MS. He was born on October 1st, 1927 in D’Lo, MS to Viva and D.D. Bush. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Sarah V. Bush, 3 children, 3 granddaughters, and 7 great-grandchildren.
He attended Shady Grove High School and Jones County Junior College. He was a proud alumnus of Mississippi State University, and Theta Xi fraternity, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Dairy Science. Latrelle truly encompassed what it means to be an entrepreneur and was the co-owner of Bush Dairy, Bush Farms, Bush Construction, Enviro Waste, and North Laurel Shopping Center.
Latrelle was a tireless advocate for the city of Laurel and its betterment with involvement in Keep Laurel/Jones County Beautiful, and the Economic Development Authority. Among other philanthropic and organizational endeavors, he was a member of the State Economic Development Authority, Audubon Society, and held officerships in the Mississippi Farm Bureau and the Dairy Manufacturing Association. He was heavily involved in the Kiwanis Club, previously holding the office of president and district lieutenant governor. In 2011, he was awarded Kiwanian of the Year, and for many years could be found flipping pancakes at the YWCO on Pancake Day morning.
Friends and family will especially remember Latrell for his love of boating and deep-sea fishing, and his famous homemade strawberry ice cream.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Kiwanis Club of Laurel or the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
