Mary A. Waltman, 81, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 2, 2019.
Mrs. Waltman was a homemaker and a member of Antioch Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Chuck Lewis and Ella Gaddis Lewis; husband Billy G. Waltman; and sisters Billie D. Sumrall and Flora A. Lewis.
She is survived by two nephews, Tim Sumrall and Tony Sumrall, both of Ovett.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Monday, Feb. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Services will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Rev. Charles Wardell and Bro. Gerald Sawyer will officiate. Interment will follow in Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Sumrall, Geoffrey Landrum, David Barry, Preston Tucker, Mark Smith and James Holifield.
