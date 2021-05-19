Mary Alice Brogan, 104, of Laurel died Tuesday, May 19, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born in Hattiesburg on Oct. 17, 1916.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. and Ethel Brogan; brothers Robert E. Brogan Jr. and William I. Brogan; and sisters Ethel B. Vinzant, Doris B. Loper and Eva B. Collins.
Alice is survived by her brother Truman Brogan and sister Bernice Brogan; nieces and nephews Kenneth M. Vinzant, Anita B. Cantrell, Wanda G. Loper, Maria E. Loper, Kelly C. Kersten, Clay M. Collins and Stacy T. Collins; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
After graduating from Laurel High School, she moved to Memphis to enroll in secretarial school. After finishing secretarial school, she worked in Washington, D.C., at the Defense Department until her retirement in 1975, when she returned to her hometown of Laurel.
She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Father Ignacio Jimenez-Morales and Deacon Rich Hollingsworth will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
