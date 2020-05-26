Mary Alice Buchanan, born to Homer and Fannie Reynolds of Wayne County, passed away on May 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband C.J. “Buck” Buchanan; her son Ronald Ned Buchanan; and her five brothers.
She is survived by her children Jan Jacobo of Laurel and Gail Smith (Gary) and Mike Buchanan of Soso; grandchildren Moises Jacobo (Laura) of Prosper, Texas, Mandy Chung (Shad) of Southaven, Kelli Jacobo of Casper, Wyo., and Lisa Corley (Matt) of Senatobia. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren Emily Burris (Jared), Jaycee Wooten (Jordan), Lakelyn Jacobo, Sadie Braddock, T. J. Braddock, Connor Jacobo, Alex Chung and Trace Corley. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, as well as her most cherished friend, Becky Rector of Manteca, Calif.
Mary received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She enjoyed many years as an elementary educator. She touched thousands of lives, both in and out of the classroom. Her legacy will always be one of strength, generosity, and a deep and abiding love for Jesus.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Jim Taylor will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Shad Chung, Gary Smith, Matt Corley, T. J. Braddock, Phillip Husband and Trace Corley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Hellfighters Ministry in Laurel.
