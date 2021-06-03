Mary Alice Holder, 80, of Laurel passed away June 2, 2021 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She was born in Sylacauga, Ala., on March 2, 1941.
She is survived by her husband Sheffield Holder of Laurel; her daughter Dr. Stephanie Newell of Long Beach; her son Richard Acton Jr. of New Orleans; her three stepchildren, Tammy Atwood, Randal Holder and Marilyn Middleton, all of Laurel; and her grandchildren Ashton Harris, Grace Newell and Samantha Harris, all of Long Beach.
Mary loved cooking, collecting recipes and tending to her beautiful flowers, especially her roses. But most importantly she loved her husband and her children. Her grandchildren would often call her mawmaw. She loved capturing every moment in picture form. Mary never met a stranger and everyone who met loved her instantly. She had a sweet spirit that everyone loved. Until we meet again sweet momma.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, from 1-1:45 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside service will began at 2 p.m. at Ellisville City Cemetery.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
