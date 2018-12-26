Mary Alice Wade Warren
May 8, 1931-Dec. 22, 2018
Mary Alice Wade Warren was born on May 8, 1931 in Flora and passed away on Dec. 22, 2018 at the age of 87.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Edon Baptist Church in Stringer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church with interment at Edon Cemetery immediately following. Rev. John Davis will officiate.
Mrs. Warren was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. She and her husband enjoyed fishing and camping with a dear group of friends for many years, and they often entertained friends and family in their home. She also enjoyed painting and writing and was a member of Edon Baptist Church.
Mrs. Warren and her husband were married at a young age and lived in several states as they traveled with his job in the oilfields. After settling in Laurel in 1960, she was employed by White Way Cleaners, Laurel Equipment Company and Chancellor Business Supply. She retired from Chancellor Business Supply in 1974.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Warren Bustin and husband Bill Bustin, and Twyla Warren King and husband Michael King; three grandchildren, Allison Bustin, Bufkin King Frazier and husband Blake Frazier, Warren King and wife Amanda Walters King; six great-grandchildren, Ellen Alyse Frazier, Nolan Blake Frazier, Bree Lynn Boykin, Dusty Layne King, Riley Faith King and Charleigh Claire King; one brother, Buck Wade of Anchorage, Alaska; two sisters, Sarah Douglas of Jackson and Lorraine Cumberland of Byram. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and life-long friends, Margie Stokes of Pensacola, Fla., and L.M. (Booster) Turnage of Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Willie Earl “Doc” Warren; parents Marion Wade and Dorothy Williams Wade; brother Thomas Edward Wade; four sisters, Janie Robertson, Marion Thornton, Linda Lancaster and Patricia Ann Rutland.
Pallbearers will be Warren King, Blake Frazier, Randy Douglas, Ricky Douglas, Pat Rush and Bob Chapman. Honorary pallbearer will be Steve Douglas.
During her lengthy illness, Mrs. Warren had a special place in her heart for caregivers Amberlee Courtney Butler, Reba Rowell, Ruthie Anderson and Laurie Braddock. The family is deeply grateful for their love and support.
