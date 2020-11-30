Mary Allen Gregory, 57, of Ellisville died Saturday at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. She was born Thursday, Aug. 22, 1963 in Meridian.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at Mack Brown Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Brother Bryan Glenn will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Julian and Freddie Weissner; granddaughter Brittany Knight; and her loving brothers.
Survivors include her husband Randy Gregory; four daughters, Sonya Waltman, Brittany (Dusty) Farrish, Heather (Michael) Dennis and Brandy Gronefeld; sister Katie Lee Dickerson; grandchildren Trey Bond, Conner Bond, Skyla Walters, Josey Walters, Jacob (Chanel) Knight, Lacie Knight, Preston Knight, Eli Gronefeld.
Pallbearers will be Trey Bond, Keith Farrish, Timmy Eakes, John Davis, Johnny Ellzey and Michael Dennis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Conner Bond, Josey Walters, Preston Knight and Eli Gronefeld.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com,
