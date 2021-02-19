Mary Ann Boyd Sumrall, born Aug. 19, 1941, died Feb. 18, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 79.
Mrs. Sumrall is survived by her husband Carl Henry Sumrall; daughter Connie Ann Sumrall Baria (John); son Timothy Carl Sumrall (Jody); granddaughter Brittany Marie Hoadley Hill (Kris); grandsons Thomas Carl Sumrall, Timothy Joseph Sumrall and Christopher Thomas Sumrall (Amanda); great-grandchildren James Lee Ellezy, Taylor Reid Sumrall, Travis Blake Sumrall, Timothy Cade Sumrall, Laila Williams and Allie Claire Sumrall; and sisters Becky Pippen (George) and Patsy Herrington (Butch).
She was preceded in death by parents Leroy and Ethel Boyd; sisters Louise Pigford, Bernice Jones and Annie Sue Chancellor; and brothers Leroy Boyd Jr. and Cooper Boyd.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 22, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the service following at 11:30. Interment will be in Boyles Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Richard Clark will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International, P. O. Box 2596, Laurel, MS 39442.
