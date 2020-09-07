Mary Ann Boykin, 81, of Moselle died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at her residence in Moselle. She was born Monday, Jan. 23, 1939 in Moselle.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 10-11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents W.D. and Annie Bell Ray; brothers Welton Ray, Johnson Ray and W.D. Ray Jr.; and sisters Freddie Mae Williams, Zelma West and Dymple Battles.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years Claude Hilton Boykin Sr.; daughter Sheila Scarbrough; son Claude "Buddy" Boykin Jr. (Linda); grandchildren Ashleigh Hoover (R.B.), Amanda Ezell, Dawn McCauley, Elizabeth Sanders and Brittany Newsome (BJ); 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Virginia White (James) and Syble Park (Terry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
