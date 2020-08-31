Mary Ann Bullock

Mary Ann (Sumrall) Bullock, 87, of Ellisville died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Nov. 6, 1932 in Jones County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Laurel, with services to follow. Graveside services will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Cliff Jenkins and Rev. Ed Steele will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Ann was a member of Temple Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, organist and pastor’s wife for 36 years. She was a loving mother and spouse, and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She served the public school system for more than 30 years. Her love for children and education was greatly displayed during her years as an instructor. She loved her husband, family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as serving the older ladies of the community.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Clayton Sumrall and Verlie Mae (Davis) Sumrall.
Survivors include her loving husband Rev. Robert “Bob” Bullock Sr.; children Robert (Suzi) James Bullock Jr. and Susanne (Greg) Bullock Stenzel; grandchildren Bobby (Sara) Bullock, Katie (Hans) Wolf, Becky (Layne) Collins, Betsy (Blake) Powell, Mollie Stenzel and Annie Stenzel; great-grandchildren include Caroline, Jonah, Oliver, Sawyer, Evelyn, Blakely, Charlie, Anna Clayton and Brinley; brothers Charles Clayton (Mildred) Sumrall and Thomas Edward (Elaine) Sumrall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Bullock, Layne Collins, Blake Powell and Hans Wolf.
