Mary Anne Edwards James was born on July 7, 1926 in Crawford, Mississippi to Eva & John Edwards. At 3 months old her father died, leaving her mother with 8 mouths to feed. When Mary Ann was 5, she and her sisters were to taken to the Meridian Home for girls, in Meridian, Ms. Her father, being a mason, was such a blessing during the difficult era of the Great Depression. Mary Ann lived there throughout her high school years & also received secretarial training, which served her well as a career. She married Robert Clinton James and is survived by their three children; Robert Clinton James Jr. (Lorre), Judith Ann James, and Glenn Edward James.
She is preceded in death by John & Eva Edwards (parents); Robert Clinton James (spouse); her four sisters, and two brothers.
Mary Ann retired from Jones County Community Hospital in 1991.
Much appreciation to the Masons of Mississippi for providing her a home & education, and also various libraries for providing audible books, and reading equipment. Maryanne expressed a great appreciation for the many friends who helped her over the years.
Services for Mrs. James will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Mary Ann James’ name to Hattiesburg Living for The Blind.
