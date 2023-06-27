Mary Ann Graves, 91, of the Hebron Community died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the home of her daughter Penny, husband Jim and grandson Jason in Laurel. She was a devout Christian lady, a loving and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law and Mamaw. A special thank you to the hospice team who took care of all of us during this time.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, with a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Hebron Cemetery. Rev. Richard Williams will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Graves was a member of West Laurel United Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed the Good News Sunday School class because of the kind and wonderful people and the teacher Jim Rose. A special thank you to the church family for all of their support during this time.
Mrs. Graves retired from the Hattiesburg Production Credit Association with more than 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading the Bible each day, growing flowers and working in the flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Daisy Haigwood; her husband of 61 years Houston Graves; brothers John and Joe; and sisters Barbara and Betty.
She is survived by three sons, Ronnie and wife Kristy of Salisbury, Md.; Mark and wife Stephanie of the Hebron Community and Robin and wife Carol of Weston, Fla.; daughter Penny Allred and husband Jim of Laurel; four grandsons, Chad (Jill), Jason, Todd (Kristi) and Zachary (Melissa); and 11 great-grandchildren, Ta, DJ, Britley, Jackson, Jacob, Janie, Annalou, Josie, Charlotte, Gracie and Eli.
Pallbearers will be Jason Allred, Todd Allred, Ta Allred, DJ Allred, Chad Graves and Zachary Graves. Honorary pallbearer will be Jim Allred.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.