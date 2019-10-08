Mary Ann Gunter, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla., while lovingly surrounded by her immediate family. Mary Ann was born in Laurel on Aug.24, 1943.
Mary Ann leaves behind her husband of 52 years Bob Gunter of Jacksonville; son Stephen Gunter and wife Sheryl of Guyton, Ga.; daughter Susan Parisi of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Katie Parisi, Kyle Parisi and Cody Gunter; sisters Pam Ishee and husband Mike and Debbie Ten Eyck, all of Laurel; nieces Toni, Stephanie, Bridgett and Natalie; and nephews Jon and Matthew.
She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel J. Garbo and Frances O. Garbo of Laurel; sons-in-law Phil Parisi of Jacksonville and Stevie Ten Eyck of Laurel; and beloved pet “Picco.”
Mary Ann grew up in Laurel, where she was an active member of the community, attending Immaculate Conception Church with her family, helping her parents and grandparents in the family grocery store, being crowned Homecoming Queen of George S Gardiner High School and attending Jones County Community College, where she participated in student government activities. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening and many outdoor activities over the years. Her favorite memories were of annual summer vacations spent in Laurel with her children, parents and sisters’ families.
Throughout the years, Mary Ann was the glue that held the Gunter family together through several job-related family relocations, from Mississippi to Connecticut, Virginia to Miami, and finally Jacksonville. Mary Ann always created and maintained a nurturing household with a “There’s no place like home!” environment for her husband, children and grandchildren. There are far too many roles to mention that Mary Ann filled with pride and passion as a daughter, sister, wife, mom and grandmother, but a few were sports-team mom, home-room mom, Cub Scouts, Brownies … the list goes on and on. She was loved and respected by all she lovingly served and helped.
Mary Ann was a sweet soul who possessed so much Southern charm and grace, she had beautiful green eyes and a smile that could light up any room, so kind, so generous and always so thoughtful. You are in our hearts always never to be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations on behalf of Mary Ann Gunter may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com
Memorial services for Mary Ann Gunter will be Monday Oct. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m., Mass at noon and a gravesite service will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
