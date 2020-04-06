Mary Ann Loper of Laurel passed from this life April 2, 2020 at her home. A private memorial service was held April 4, 2020 at Memorial Gardens. She was born April 14,1928.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Samuel L. "Leffie” and Bertie Ruth Lightsey Berry; her husband Chalmis M. "Champ" Loper; brother Sam Berry; sister Nell Brashier; and special niece Jackie Brashier Hicks.
She is survived by two daughters, Gaye Napier (Tom) and Beth Windham (Wilson); brother Wayne H. Berry (Frances); and sister-in-law Cherry Berry. She also leaves six grandchildren, Brandie Napier Sharpe (Grant), Kacie Napier Walters (Zachary), Marcie Napier, Hope Windham Brownlee (Ed), Weston Windham and Faith Windham. Also nine great-grandchildren, Anna Kate Sharpe, Mary Hollis Sharpe, Henson Sharpe, Ramsie Sharpe, Hatten Brownlee, Hance Brownlee, Veda Walters, Bessie Walters and Weylon Windham. Surviving nieces and nephews are Gale Cooley, Beverly Burroughs (Bo), Dianna Mosley (Lamar), Randy Berry (Leah), Eric Berry, Andrea Livingston (Mark), Diane Jones (Steve), Lea Ann Hutto (Eddie) and Steve Loper (Amy). She is also survived by special family members Jenny Pittman, Lisa Windham (Thad), Fred Pittman (Brenda) Jeff Pittman and a God son Mark Weaver (Cathy).
Mary Ann, kindly known as "Sweet Mimi," was always the spirit of love, compassion and kindness. A retired teacher after more than 30 years, she taught at Calhoun, Prentiss, Mason and Shady Grove. A sincere love for children, their education and their salvation is her legacy. Everyone who knew her loved her. She had way of making every person seem very special and they were. An exceptional cook and hostess, her kitchen was open and sweet tea and coffee was always being served. Mary Ann was an active member of Highland Baptist Church for many years. Many will miss her.
She was cared for in her home by her family and her caregivers Darlene Blackburn and Tajuana Jackson. Mimi loved Darlene and Tajuana dearly.
The family especially thanks the staff of Deaconess Hospice, particularly nurses Heather, Brittney and Danielle, who were exceptional.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to Gene Douglas by Faith Ministries, 320 J.P. Parker Road, Laurel, MS 39443 or Highland Baptist Church, 2513 North 7th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.