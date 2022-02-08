Mary B. Holifield, 74, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, Jan. 22, 1948, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Harold Floyd and Brother Ken Riley will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen Elmo and Elma Lee Burkes; and brothers Steve Allen Burkes and Robert Earl Burkes.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years Loyse Latrelle "Buddy" Holifield Sr.; children Latrelle Holifield Jr. (Denise), Steven Holifield (Myleia) and Sabrina Cummings (Mike); grandchildren Megan, James-Michael, Noah, Luke, Adrianna, Trey, Keeton, Brooklyn and Braxton; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Caroline, Nathaniel and Jake; brother Tommy Joe Burkes (Jeanelle); and sister Martha Carol Spaulding (Walter).
Pallbearers will be Greg Hill, Ricky Bynum, Nathan Bynum, Marshall Bynum, Phil Zumwalt and Clinton Lowrey.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
