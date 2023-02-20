Mary Catherine “Kitty” Jenkins, 83, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. She was born Oct. 25, 1939 in Jones County.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Sharon Cemetery following the service. Brother Matt Olson will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years William David “W.D.” Jenkins; her son Kenneth David Jenkins; her parents Clinton Henry Williams and Angie Lee Williams; her sister Lillie Mae Jones; and her brother Edward Aaron Williams.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her son Tony (Ashleigh) Jenkins and daughter Gelene (Len) Jefcoat; her sister Jenny (Earl) James and sister-in-law Betty Williams; grandchildren Jason (Danielle) Entrekin, Jeffery (Amanda) Jefcoat, Kerri Smith, Kayla Jenkins, Michael Jenkins and Chevy Jenkins; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Jason Entrekin, Jeffery Jefcoat, Michael Jenkins, Micah Smith, Landon Jefcoat and Cade Entrekin.
