Mary Catherine Smith, 75, of Laurel died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Thursday, Nov. 23, 1944 in Waynesboro.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, noon until 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 1at the funeral home and burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Chicora. Brother Kenny Morris will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Smith; parents Vernon and Josephine Rigney; brothers Maxwell Rigney, Mack Rigney, Ellis "Pug" Rigney and Ray Rigney; sister Betty Jo Simmons; and son Lloyd "Kevy" Smith
Survivors include her daughters Mona Henderson (Leon), Patrice Stanard, Lori High (Alan) and Lisa Smith-Zehner; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, brother Kavin Rigney (Judy); sister Carolyn Sanderson (Glenn); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family.
