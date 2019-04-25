Mary Charlotte Pavesic passed away on April 24, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 83.
A memorial celebration of the life of Charlotte T. Pavesic will be at Franklin United Methodist Church on Friday, April 26. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2.
She graduated from Mendenhall High School and attended Louisiana State University in the School of Music. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Education. She will be well-remembered as a first-grade teacher at Glade Elementary School.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Ann Caldwell (Bill); two grandsons, Ryan Caldwell and Tyler Caldwell (Mary Beth); three great-grandsons, Anderson, Alex and Cooper; and a sister, Joan Slay (Billy) of Hattiesburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry.
