Mary E. (Foster) Bush, 87, passed on to eternal life on Sept. 9, 2022, at N.E. Methodist Hospital in Live Oak, Texas. She was born June 11, 1935, in Laurel, the daughter of George H. and Vivian E. (Hill) Foster.
Mary graduated from Jones County Agricultural High School in Ellisville, Class of 1953, and attended Jones County Junior College from 1953-’55. She graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College Jefferson Davis Campus in Gulfport with an licensed practical nurse license in May 1974.
Over the course of Mary’s early life, she was blessed with and raised four loving children. She served others as a LPN for more than 34 years, primarily at Keesler Medical Center, from where she retired as the senior LPN on Jan. 3, 2008. After living in Biloxi for more than 53 years, Mary moved to live with family in Cibolo, Texas, in 2013.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her newborn son Robin.
She is survived by many friends and family, including her daughter Sharon and her husband Jean Fluevog of Basehor, Kan., son Timothy and his wife Christi Bush of Goodlettsville, Tenn., daughter Vivian and her husband David Wagoner of Cibolo, Texas, and son Brett and his wife Cindy Bush of Waukegan, Ill.; as well as five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. in Laurel at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, followed by a reception. A private graveside service for immediate family will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In honor of Mary, consider wearing something purple as it was her favorite color. Also, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation, in honor of Mary E. Bush, to your favorite charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.