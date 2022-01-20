Mary E. Jefcoat, 66, of Soso passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, March 30, 1955, in Lamesa, Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9:30-10 a.m. at Big Creek Cemetery in Soso. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. with burial to follow. Brother Dale Broom will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mama was a member of Berean Baptist Church since 1984, where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. She loved her family and church family. Growing up, we always had a house full of kids that she helped raise and take care of. She was “Granny” to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband William D. Jefcoat Sr.; son William Daniel Jefcoat Jr.; and parents Marion C. and Lora E. West Eldridge.
Survivors include her son Paul Lucus Jefcoat (Darlene); daughter Sebrina Jefcoat Hayes (Bobby); grandchildren Haylee Jefcoat, Katelyn Thornton (T.C), Kaleb Jefcoat, Blake Gordon, Brady Gordon, Brandon Hayes, Braxton Jefcoat, Abigail Jefcoat and Kendal Jefcoat; great-grandson Kaysen Daniel Jefcoat; and sisters Beverly Maxey, Gean Carney and Debbie Pitts (James Ray).
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Jefcoat, Blake Gordon, Brady Gordon, Brandon Hayes, Braxton Jefcoat and T.C Thornton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
