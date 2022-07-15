Mary E. Thomas, 66, of Sacramento, Calif., formerly of Ellisville, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Kaiser Hospital. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at United Missionary Baptist Church (1118 Hayes St., Laurel). Visitation will be before the service, starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville. Gilmore’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
