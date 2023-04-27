Mary Edwina Shows, 94, of Ovett passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her residence in Ovett. She was born Saturday, March 9, 1929 in Ovett.
Visitation will be Friday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Ellisville. Burial will follow in Lancaster Cemetery in Ovett. Dr. Aaron Parker and Brother Ray Matthews will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements..
Edwina was a hard-working woman who put her husband and children second only to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyatt Shows; father Edward Lancaster; mother Verna Clearman Lancaster; brother John Lancaster; and sisters Billie Sue Owens, Addie Griggs, Marie Smiley.
Survivors include her son Danny Shows (Marilyn); daughters Shelia Walters (Mike), Sharon Lancaster (Jesse), Sherry Shows (Tommy) and Sandra Walters (Phil), all of Ovett; grandchildren Shane Walters (Lei), Tim Walters (Caroline), Chris Walters (Dawn), Shelby Walters (Tina), Terry Shows (Gina), Petey Shows (Heather), Tina Adams (Ashley), Shara Walters (Joey), Lori Myrick (Brodie), Charlotte Phillips (Lorne), Danele Purvis (Chris) and Susan Blackledge (Jody); brother Bob Lancaster (Diane); numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane Walters, Tim Walters, Chris Walters, Shelby Walters, Terry Shows and Petey Shows.
The family expresses its grateful appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice and nurses Regina Baker, Leslie Herring, Sandra Smith and sitters Mary Ramos, Lymanda Touchstone and Alberta Whiteaker.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.