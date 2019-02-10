Mary Etta Ritchey Kirkendall Torres, 84, of Laurel died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Oct. 13, 1934 in Indianola.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ovett. Rev. Joel Ritchey and Rev. Arlie Rowley will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a talented musician, homemaker, gardener and home health caretaker.
She was preceded in death by her father Rev. L.L. Ritchey; mother Suvilla Ritchey; sons Kenneth Kirkendall Sr. and Dale Kirkendall; brothers Richard Lluellon Ritchey, Lewis Orban Ritchey, Dennis Trueman Ritchey, Rev. Bobby L. Ritchey and Joel David Ritchey; and sister Joy May Hicks.
Survivors include grandchildren Kenny Kirkendall Jr., Kevin Kirkendall, Joey Kirkendall, Ryan Kirkendall, Olivia Gosch, April Kirkendall and Safairra Hutchinson; five great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Rayborn and Sharon Rowley (Rev. Arlie); brother Mansel E. Ritchey (Kathleen); nephew Rayford Hicks (Tonna); and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Kirkendall Jr., Kevin Kirkendall, Joey Kirkendall, Ryan Kirkendall, Rayford Hicks and Danny Hicks.
Honorary pallbearer will be Doyle Hicks
