Mary Frances Craven, 85, of Stringer went peacefully to her Heavenly Home for Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at home. She was born Saturday, March 6, 1937, in Wiggins.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 22, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Providence Cemetery in Stringer. Bishop C. Pitts will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was a dedicated wife and mother and true prayer warrior for the Lord. She was a former member of Kingston Assembly of God and Ignite Church and was a Sunday school teacher for most of her adult life. She was also Women’s Ministries coordinator for almost 20 years. She was a former Cosmetologist and worked for Gibson Optical in Laurel when she retired. She was also past president and member of Tops No. 0145 in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Wesley M. Craven; parents Thomas Jefferson and Lucy Beard Yarber; brother Raymond David Pearson; and sisters Hazel Wagoner and Tommie Jean Corbin.
Survivors include her son John Craven Sr. (Anita); daughters Sherri Marlene Hill and Karen Snider (Dennis); sister Martha Ginter; grandchildren John Craven Jr. (Ashley), Alaina Walters, Wesley Hughes (Joan), Alyssa Hill, Matthew Hill (Elise) and Isaac Buehler (Shannon); and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to her loving caregiver Kathy Abercrombie, whom she loved and cared for very much.
Also a special thanks to Gentiva Hospice Services, especially Haley and Heather, for their compassion and the love they shared.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.